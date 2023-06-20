How John Lloyd Cruz marked Father's Day with Elias

MANILA – John Lloyd Cruz commemorated Father’s Day by treating his followers to a delightful series of photographs, depicting special moments shared between him and his adorable son, Elias.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Cruz skillfully transported himself back in time as he tried to match the vibrant energy of his four-year-old boy.

The photos captured the undeniable bond shared between Cruz and Elias, showcasing an endearing sight for the actor’s followers and leaving them in awe of the father-and-son duo’s sheer adorableness.

Elias is Cruz’s only child with his former girlfriend, actress Ellen Adarna.

Although Cruz and Adarna are no longer together, the two have a co-parenting setup for Elias.

In a previous interview, Cruz said he is grateful that Elias has another father figure in actor Derek Ramsay, who is Adarna’s husband.

Cruz credits Ramsay as playing a big role on why Elias is growing up as a responsible boy.