After going on a European trip with his mom recently, Ellen Adarna's three-year-old son Elias is now spending quality time with his dad, actor John Lloyd Cruz.

Father and son seem to be enjoying their camping trip in Tanay, Rizal, as seen in photos shared on social media by Cruz’s rumored girlfriend, artist Isabel Santos.

As seen in the photos and videos posted, Elias seems to have enjoyed taking in the breathtaking views while also basking in the tranquility of a river.

Although Cruz and Adarna are no longer together, the two have a co-parenting setup for Elias.

In a previous interview, Cruz said he is grateful that Elias has another father figure in actor Derek Ramsay, who is Adarna’s husband.

Cruz credits Ramsay as playing a big role on why Elias is growing up as a responsible boy.