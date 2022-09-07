MANILA – John Lloyd Cruz is grateful that his son Elias has another father figure in Derek Ramsay, who is now the husband of the boy's mother Ellen Adarna.

According to Ogie Diaz, who was able to speak with Cruz recently, the actor appreciates how Ramsay treats his son with so much love.

“Sabi sa akin ni John Lloyd, ‘Maganda rin na nandoon si Derek. Kasi naiintindihan ako ni Derek bilang tatay din siya. Ang ganda din ng ginagawa ni Derek para sa anak ko. Four years old pa lang iyan parang mature na,’” Diaz said.

Diaz said Cruz thinks Ramsay has a big role on why Elias is growing up as a responsible kid.

Moreover, he said: “Sabi pa sa akin ni John Lloyd, ‘Okay naman kami, wala naman kaming problema ni Ellen (Adarna). Basta pagdating kay Elias, co-parenting talaga kami. Tapos nadadagdagan pa, may isa pang tatay, si Derek.’”

“Sabi nga niya sa akin, ‘Kung hindi ganun si Derek, hindi ko alam kung anong ugali ni Elias,’” Diaz added.

Cruz and Adarna have a co-parenting setup for Elias, with the actress saying, in a January interview, “My son needs him as much as he needs me.”

Ramsay earlier addressed comments accusing him of being “insensitive” to Cruz, for forming a close relationship with the boy.

“I mean no disrespect to him. I know he is a good father,” he said in March.

Incidentally, Cruz and Ramsay portrayed rivals in the 2007 film “One More Chance.”

