WATCH: Ellen Adarna's son Elias learns how to ski

Ellen Adarna turned to social media to share how proud she is of her son Elias, who is learning how to ski.

As seen in Adarna’s recent Instagram updates from Finland, her husband Derek Ramsay patiently teaches Elias how to do the snow sport.

At one point, Elias can be heard saying he wants to ski forever and that he’s sad that they were on their last day.

“Babas first time skiing. We really tried our best [teaching him]. The roller coaster of emotions felt like doing a black diamond. A+++ to Papa D @ramsayderek07 for effort and patience lol we love you,” Adarna wrote in the caption.

“Tomorrow will be Elias’ proper ski lesson with an instructor because Derek and I aint pros,” she added.

Following Adarna’s posts, several netizens lauded Ramsay for being a hands-on father figure to Elias.

Elias is Adarna’s son with her former boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz. Although they are no longer together, the two have a co-parenting setup for Elias.

In a previous interview, Cruz said he is grateful that Elias has another father figure in Ramsay, who he credits as playing a big role on why his son is growing up as a responsible boy.

