MANILA -- Singer Moira dela Torre has recorded the theme song for the Philippines' adaptation of South Korea's hit thriller series “Flower of Evil," starring Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe.

"Dito Ka Lang" was produced by Star Music executive Jonathan Manalo.

This was confirmed by Manalo through a social media post on Sunday as he shared photos from the "Flower of Evil" special advance screening.

Aside from his photos with Dela Torre, Manalo also uploaded snaps of the cast members of the upcoming drama.

"Grateful to have adapted and produced the Filipino version of its theme song 'In My Heart', to 'Dito Ka Lang' beautifully interpreted by no other than the most streamed Filipina artist Moira Dela Torre," Manalo wrote on his Facebook page.

Prior to "Dito Ka Lang," Dela Torre also recorded "Kumpas," the theme song of the hit series "2 Good 2 Be True," starring popular love team Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

Dela Torre recently made headlines after her shocking separation from Jason Hernandez, who admitted cheating on the singer. The former couple got married in January 2019.

RELATED VIDEO: