WATCH: Moira dela Torre opens up on split with husband

MANILA -- Singer Moira dela Torre on Monday opened up about her breakup with husband and music collaborator Jason Hernandez, saying she feels like "broken glass."

Dela Torre and Hernandez earlier announced through a joint statement their decision to end their three-year marriage on May 31. Hernandez also admitted he was unfaithful to his wife.

In an interview on ABS-CBN's "Magandang Buhay," Dela Torre, one of the judges of "Idol Philippines Season 2", opened up about the pain of separating with her husband and how her friends helped her grieve and heal.

"Siguro po ngayon I am in a season na hindi ko nakita. Hindi siya kumbaga -- mahilig kasi ako mag-bullet journal, and binigyan ako ni Mama Reg (Regine Velasquez) so mahilig akong magplano. Kumbaga wala ito sa plano," Dela Torre said.

"Pero ang galing kasi dito ko po natututunan na mabait talaga si Lord. Kasi dito ko nakikita na puwede palang magsabay 'yung grieving pati 'yung healing, na parte pala ng grieving 'yung healing, na puwede pa rin pala akong maka-experience ng joy sa umaga kahit umiiyak ako sa gabi. Puwede pa rin pala akong maka-experience na mahanap ko ang sarili ko kahit nawawala ako sa gabi," she added.

Dela Torre said the loss of her relationship was a "foreign feeling" that she did not expect.

"Akala ko kasi dati kapag dumarating 'yung moments na ganito ay iisang feeling lang all throughout. Hindi ko kasi... first time, sana last time na 'yung ganito. It's a foreign feeling to me and I didn't expect it to be like this. But I realized na 'yung what the enemy meant for harm, the Lord always turns into beautiful things. Pero for me and I know lahat tayo common denominator natin is when all else fails, God never does and we can hold on to Him," she said.

One factor that helped her heal is that God surrounded her with people who genuinely care for her, including people she is working with in "Idol Philippines."

Aside from the loss of her relationship, Dela Torre also had a string of bad news one after the other.

"Feeling ko po kung hindi 'Idol' season o kung hindi ako binigyan ng Lord ng mga kaibigan o barkada ko ngayon, I don't think I would be strong as I would have been. Sobrang perfect timing po nang pagdating ng mga tao sa buhay ko. Actually nung first taping day namin ng 'Idol,' a day before or the day of I found out about what had happened, namatay po 'yung best friend, tapos nalaman ko na may cancer ang driver ko, tapos namatay 'yung tito ko. All in two days and I didn't know how I was going to process. Hindi ko alam kung paano magpa-function. As in nag-shutdown ako."

"I turned my work on, I sat on my chair and instantly the strength of Mama Reg, of Tito Gary (Valenciano), of the whole staff was just there. Pag-uwi ko po iyak ako nang iyak kasi sobrang nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord na 'Lord, kung ibang tao 'yung nasa harapan ko, nasa katabi ko nung araw na yon, baka hindi ko kinaya.'"



Asked if she also blames herself for what happened, Dela Torre said: "Yes, Mama (Regine) sobra."

The singer then turned emotional and was given a group hug by the morning show's hosts Velasquez, Melai Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal.

"I guess sa lahat nang pinagdadaanan ko sa buhay palaging 'yun ang initial reaction ko. I always say what did I do wrong? So especially now, saan ba ako nagkulang? Dati akala ko ang 'Paubaya', kanta ko lang. Pero tinatanong naman natin talaga lahat 'yon sa sarili natin kung saan tayo nagkamali, saan tayo nagkulang? Hindi lang sa relationship, sa career or sa kung anuman."

Dela Torre believes that God will make her whole again and that she can can forgive and is now free because of God.

"But at the same time I also know that God makes all things beautiful in His time. At 'yun talaga ang pinanghahawakan ko na I may feel like a broken glass right now but God can make me a diamond again. And I know I will be whole again. I know he will be whole again. Mag fail man lahat sa buhay ko, I know God never will. Alam ko sa puso ko na true love exists. And in my life it may not be in human form but it exist in my life because God is with me. And because He is with me I can forgive dahil may Diyos ako sa buhay ko malaya ako," she said.

Dela Torre and Hernandez got married in January 2019.

Speculation about a possible rift in the marriage first started in April 2022, when her fans noticed that dela Torre had removed most of Hernandez’s photos from her Instagram page. At the time, however, they both denied parting ways.

A month later, they confirmed no longer being together.