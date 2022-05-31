Moira dela Torre and Jason Hernandez got married in January 2019. Instagram: @jasonmarvinph

MANILA (UPDATED) - Hitmaker Moira dela Torre and her husband and music collaborator Jason Hernandez, who inspired several of her romantic songs that followed her “hugot” and heartbreak hits, have separated, the former couple announced on Tuesday.

In a joint statement posted by Hernandez on his social media accounts, the couple said: “It is with a heavy heart that after 3 years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways. Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time.”

Dela Torre shared Hernandez’s post through Instagram Stories, without adding a personal statement.

In his own post, Hernandez referred to the announcement of the separation as “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write.”

“But since you guys have been with us from the start, it is only right that you hear this straight from me,” he said.

Hernandez, who married dela Torre in January 2019, recalled that he exchanged vows with “my best friend with the intent of spending the rest of my life with her.”

Hernandez was direct with the reason for their marriage ending: his infidelity.

“Though my love for her has always been genuine, a few months ago, I confessed to Moira that I have been unfaithful to her during our marriage. I believe that she deserved to know the truth rather than continue down a ‘peaceful’ but dishonest path. I take full responsibility and I’m doing my best to be better,” he said.

He concluded his statement with a public apology to dela Torre, as well as those he has hurt.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry for everyone I hurt. Especially Moi,” he wrote.

Speculation surrounding their marriage first started in April 2022, when hawk-eyed fans noticed that dela Torre had removed most of Hernandez’s photos from her Instagram feed. At the time, however, they both denied parting ways.

Dela Torre, who had been healing from a heartbreak when she met Hernandez, has credited her husband for the inspiration of finishing “Tagpuan,” one of the singer’s biggest hits which spoke of hope instead of her signature “hugot.”

In February 2018, a year before they got married, dela Torre said she had struggled for two years to write “Tagpuan,” as it was originally about heartbreak. She recalled looking intently at Hernandez during a car ride out of town, which led to her finally finishing the song — in 10 minutes.

“I saw that was I meant to write as a heartbreak song was actually about hope,” she said at the time.

Dela Torre and Hernandez would go on to collaborate on more hits, notably “Ikaw At Ako,” their wedding theme song whose music video chronicled the day of their nuptials, including their emotional vows.