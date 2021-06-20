WATCH: Ben&Ben releases Korean version of hit song 'Leaves'

Ben&Ben released another version of their 2017 hit song "Leaves". YouTube: Ben&Ben

MANILA — Ben&Ben released on Sunday another version of their 2017 hit song "Leaves", this time in the Korean language.

The group teased the new version on Saturday before releasing the video a day after.

The Korean version came less than a month after Ben&Ben teamed up with singer Young K of the the South Korean group Day6.

The new versions of "Leaves" were released nearly a year after Ben&Ben topped the search chart of South Korea’s biggest music streaming platform Melon, when a number of Korean artists, including Young K, mentioned “Leaves” as a favorite song.

In their vlog in August 2020, Ben&Ben covered Day6’s “You Were Beautiful,” alongside other popular songs from South Korea.

They also covered songs by BTS, Seventeen, EXO, GOT7 and The Boys in another video released September.

This is the first time Ben&Ben's original song was translated in Korean. The Korean translation was done by Sandra Jung.