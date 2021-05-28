WATCH: Young K joins Ben&Ben in new version of ‘Leaves’

Ben&Ben and Young K collaborate on the 2021 version of the Filipino band’s hit ‘Leaves.’ YouTube: Ben&Ben

MANILA — Ben&Ben released on Friday its new version of the band’s 2017 hit “Leaves,” featuring Young K of the South Korean group Day6.

“We reimagined ‘Leaves’ this year with a surprise collaboration from an artist we really love,” Ben&Ben earlier said, referring to Day6’s bassist, rapper and vocalist.

The team-up came nearly a year after Ben&Ben topped the search chart of South Korea’s biggest music streaming platform Melon, when a number of Korean artists, including Young K, mentioned “Leaves” as a favorite song.

Young K even recorded a video message for Ben&Ben, where he described the track as “amazing.”

In their vlog a month later in August 2020, Ben&Ben covered Day6’s “You Were Beautiful,” alongside other popular songs from South Korea.

The 2021 update of “Leaves” finally marks the coming together of Ben&Ben and Young K, after both publicly praising each other.

“In these times, the message that ‘all will be alright in time' is more relevant than ever, all over the world,” Ben&Ben said of the collaboration.