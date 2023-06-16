Lyric video for Angela Ken's single 'Dambana' released

MANILA -- The lyric video for "Dambana," the latest single of singer-songwriter Angela Ken has been released on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Composed by Ken herself, the song is produced by Jonathan Manalo.



"It’s a love song that specifies marriage. Pero mostly in the girl’s perspective siya," Ken told ABS-CBN News last week.

"The main inspiration of the song started from a hit song titled 'Pasilyo' by Sunkissed Lola. Ginawan ko po ng bride’s version hanggang sa nagustuhan ko po 'yung buong version ko. Kaya ginawa ko na po siyang whole song ko talaga," Ken explained.



Asked what the song means to her, she replied: "This song for me makes me feel at ease when it comes to romantic love. Na ang sarap po magmahal kapag nasa tamang tao ka ganun."

Ken, who is signed to ABS-CBN's record label Star Music, released her first-ever album with its key track "Payapa Lang" last November.

Ken, who hails from Imus, Cavite, shot to fame for her song "Ako Naman Muna."

