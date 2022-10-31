Angela Ken teases new single 'Payapa Lang'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer Angela Ken is set to release a new single "Payapa Lang."

"Payapa Lang" is the key track to Ken's first-ever album, according to ABS-CBN Star Music.

The song is "about how you should value the ones who are there for you always because nowadays it is rare to have one."

The track is set to hit various music streaming platforms on Friday, November 4.

Early this year, Ken released "Dagdag Na Alaala," which is a follow-up to her song "It's Okay Not To Be Okay."

Ken is one of the artists of ABS-CBN's record label Star Music.

Ken, who hails from Imus, Cavite, shot to fame for her song "Ako Naman Muna."

