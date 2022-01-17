Angela Ken drops new single 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer Angela Ken has a new single "It's Okay Not To Be Okay."

Composed by Ken and Jonathan Manalo, the song with English and Tagalog lyrics is now available in various streaming music platforms, while the lyric video has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

Just last week, Ken marked her first year since joining ABS-CBN's record label Star Music.

Ken, who hails from Imus, Cavite, shot to fame for her song "Ako Naman Muna," which aims to make someone feel loved and worthy.

