TikTok star Angela Ken joins Star Magic, to release full version of 'Ako Naman Muna'

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Angela Ken is the latest artist to join ABS-CBN Music.

Ken, who made waves on TikTok by posting a snippet of her unfinished original song “Ako Naman Muna,” is set to release the full studio version of the track on Friday, March 5.

In a statement, ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo said he discovered the folk-pop artist after her “Ako Naman Muna” video went viral on TikTok, amassing over 1.3 million likes, with listeners clamoring for the complete song to be released.

Ken was personally contacted by Manalo, who offered her recording and management deals.

“Your support and appreciation to the song has reached all around the country. I want to thank all of you for everything kasi ‘di ko maaabot ‘tong kinahahantungan ko kung hindi dahil sa inyo,” Ken said in a TikTok announcement video on Valentine’s Day.

"Ako Naman Muna" conveys a message of self-love and self-affirmation, while acknowledging hardships and confusion.

Ken, 18, who hails from Imus, Cavite, inked a deal with Star Music on Tuesday as she officially joined the pool of talented artists in Star Magic, the talent agency of ABS-CBN.

Related video: