Angela Ken to release new single 'Dambana'

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Angela Ken is set to release her new single "Dambana" next week.

"It’s a love song that specifies marriage. Pero mostly in the girl’s perspective siya," Ken wrote as a reply to ABS-CBN News on Thursday via Instagram messages.

Composed by Ken herself, the upcoming track is produced by Jonathan Manalo.

"The main inspiration of the song started from a hit song titled 'Pasilyo' by Sunkissed Lola. Ginawan ko po ng bride’s version hanggang sa nagustuhan ko po 'yung buong version ko. Kaya ginawa ko na po siyang whole song ko talaga," Ken explained.



Asked what the song means to her, she replied: "This song for me makes me feel at ease when it comes to romantic love. Na ang sarap po magmahal kapag nasa tamang tao ka ganun."

Last November, Ken, who is signed to ABS-CBN's record label Star Music, released her first-ever album with its key track "Payapa Lang."

Ken, who hails from Imus, Cavite, shot to fame for her song "Ako Naman Muna."

Related video: