Jay of K-pop group iKON to make solo debut this June

Jay of K-pop group iKON. Instagram/@gnani_____



Another member of South Korean boy band iKON is set to debut solo this month.

The group announced on its social media pages that member Jay will be making his solo debut this June 21 with “Paradise.”

Based on the debut scheduler released by iKON, Jay will be releasing the second part of his solo, “Blue Moon,” by July.

Born Kim Jinhwan, the 29-year-old singer is the second member of the group to debut solo, following Bobby, who released his first solo studio album in 2017.

In May, iKON returned with their third full-length album “Take Off”, their first release since leaving home label YG Entertainment and signed with current management 143 Entertainment.

iKON is also set to hold a concert in the Philippines in August, although further details on the show have not been announced.

The show is part of the group's "Take Off" tour, which will kick off in Seoul this month and includes stops across Asia, Europe and the United States.

Launched by YG Entertainment in September 2015, iKON is known for singles such as "Rhythm Ta," "Love Scenario," and "Killing Me."

The boys left YG in December 2022, following the expiration of their contracts, and later signed with 143 Entertainment.

