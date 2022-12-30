K-pop group iKON leaves YG Entertainment

South Korean boy band iKON. Photo: Twitter/@YG_iKONIC

All members of the South Korean boy group iKON have left their talent agency, YG Entertainment.

On Friday, the talent agency released a statement announcing the departure of the six-member group.



The announcement was posted via the group's Weverse fan community.

"Hello, This is YG Entertainment. We would like to announce that after a long and careful discussion with iKON... we all have mutually agreed to end the exclusive management contract in respect of each other's opinions," the statement read.

"We would like to express sincere appreciation to iKON for being with us as YG artist. YG Entertainment will always look forward to their activities in diverse fields and wish the best for the members in the future."

Earlier this year, iKON released their 4th mini album titled "Flashback." The group was part of the "K-pop Masterz 2" event in Manila last September.

Some of their hit songs include "Sinosijak," "Rhythm Ta," "Bling Bling," "Love Scenario," "Freedom," and "But You."