Still from the music video of K-pop group iKON's new single 'U.' Screenshot from video on iKON's YouTube channel

K-pop boy group iKON finally returned to the scene on Thursday, dropping its third full-length album along with the music video for lead single "U."

The new album "Take Off" marks the six-piece act's first release since it left home label YG Entertainment and signed with current management 143 Entertainment.

"Take Off" comes a year since the group of Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne and Chan unveiled its fourth mini album "Flashback."

The new album consists of 10 songs, most of which credit the members as composers and lyricists. It includes lead single "U" and "Tantara," which came out as a pre-release track last April 25.

The music video for the bright and upbeat "U" showed the boys going on a road trip, encountering problems and making stopovers along the way. It concludes with iKON arriving and performing at a music festival.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Take Off" also features solo songs from Song, DK and Ju-ne.

iKON is set to hold a concert in the Philippines in August, although further details on the show have not been announced.

The show is part of the group's "Take Off" tour, which will kick off in Seoul this month and includes stops across Asia, Europe and the United States.

Launched by YG Entertainment in September 2015, iKON is known for singles such as "Rhythm Ta," "Love Scenario," and "Killing Me."

The boys left YG in December 2022, following the expiration of their contracts, and later signed with 143 Entertainment.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO