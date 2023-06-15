MANILA - British rock band Coldplay invited its Filipino fans to come out and watch them play in the Philippines again on January 19 next year.

“Mabuhay, everybody watching in the Philippines. We are Coldplay and we are so excited to announce that we are coming back to play in the Philippines,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said in a video clip uploaded by concert promoter Live Nation on Facebook.

“You can catch us on January 19, 2024 at the Philippine Arena. We hope to see you there. Mahal namin kayo,” his bandmates added.

General sale for the tickets will be on June 20 at 12 p.m. and the Live Nation Philippines pre-sale will be on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. via coldplay.com.

Live Nation Philippines first announced the return of Coldplay to PH for a one-night show last Saturday.

But it simply wrote “#MOTSWT” in its caption, which means “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” the title of Coldplay’s latest concert tour, and did not include other details.

The band last played in Manila in 2017 for their “A Head Full of Dreams” tour.

Coldplay is also known for its hit singles “Yello,” "The Scientist," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida," among others.