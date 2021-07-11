WATCH: Coldplay performs 'Higher Power' on 'ASAP Natin 'To'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Coldplay appeared on "ASAP Natin 'To" on Sunday, wowing Filipino viewers with a performance of its recent single "Higher Power."

The performance, recorded from the United Kingdom, also featured holograms of colored humanoids dancing to "Higher Power," the band's first single in over 2 years.

The iconic British rock band released "Higher Power" last May along with a video that debuted on the International Space Station.

Coldplay is also known for its hit singles "The Scientist," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida," among others.

The international act's appearance on "ASAP" coincides with the show's special episode which featured live performances and aimed to thank viewers for continuously supporting ABS-CBN, a year since a House committee denied the network's bid for a new broadcasting license.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).