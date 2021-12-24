Coldplay to release final studio album by 2025

Coldplay will release their last album by 2025, the British group’s frontman Chris Martin revealed in an interview.

Speaking to BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley, Martin said the iconic band will stop recording new music for their official discography after their 12th album.

“Well I know I can tell you — our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” the singer said. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

Earlier this year, Martin had already told NME that they only planned on dropping 12 studio albums.

“It’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too,” he explained to the music publication maven.

He continued: “I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, this is what we’re supposed to be doing.”

As of this writing, the hugely successful four-piece has churned out nine full albums, and has reportedly sold over 100 million copies worldwide.

The group released their debut record “Parachutes” back in 2000, which contained the track “Yellow,” one of their most iconic songs to date.

The material was massively successful across the globe and practically paved the way for a new era of alternative rock music.

Although the band has become ubiquitous on modern-rock radio after churning out lasting hits such as “Fix You,” and “The Scientist,” they did not shy from experimenting with their repertoire.

Over the years, the Brits innovated their discography by incorporating nuances from other genres such as EDM, pop, and hip hop on later albums, while still maintaining their signature knack at producing arena size singles, like “Viva la Vida” and “A Sky Full of Stars.”

Earlier this year, Coldplay released their ninth record, titled “Music of the Spheres,” a galaxy themed material loaded with pop bliss tracks.

Among the songs in the collection, which boast new sounds, are “My Universe,” the Korean-English single with seven member boyband BTS, the high-spirited “Higher Power,” and the 10 minute long space epic “Coloratura.”

Coldplay is set to go on a world tour beginning March 2022, with stops in Costa Rica,Dominican Republic, Mexico, United States, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Argentina, and their homeland, the United Kingdom.