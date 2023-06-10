British rock band Coldplay. Photo: Instagram/@coldplay

MANILA - British rock band Coldplay will be returning to the Philippines in 2024.

On Saturday, events promoter Live Nation Philippines posted a teaser of the event, with the Philippine Arena as the venue.

Live Nation simply wrote “#MOTSWT” in its caption, which means “Music of the Spheres World Tour”, the title of Coldplay’s latest concert tour.

Other details, including ticket prices and the exact date of the concert, are not yet available.

The band last played in Manila in 2017 for their “A Head Full of Dreams” tour.

In 2021, Coldplay performed “Higher Power” on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

Coldplay is also known for its hit singles "The Scientist," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida," among others.