Marina Summers, Viñas Deluxe to celebrate Pride Month with one-night show

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 14 2023 11:28 AM

MANILA -- Drag queens Marina Summers and Viñas Deluxe are celebrating Pride Month with a musical one-night show at Teatrino in Greenhills' Promenade on June 29.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tickets and other details of the show will be released soon. 

Marina and Viñas were both contestants of "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 and have since signed with record label Tarsier Records. 

Last year, Marina released "Divine," and joined the 2023 Christmas Station ID of ABS-CBN.

Viñas, meanwhile, released a cover of "I'm Feeling Sexy Tonight," which was originally recorded by Chona Cruz in the 1980s.

Viñas is currently part of iWantTFC's original series "Drag You & Me" starring Andrea Brillantes.

