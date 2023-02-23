Viñas DeLuxe covers '80s hit 'I'm Feeling Sexy Tonight'

MANILA -- "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 contestant Viñas DeLuxe has released her cover of "I'm Feeling Sexy Tonight," which was originally recorded by Chona Cruz in the 1980s

The almost five-minute music video directed by Ejay Dimayacyac and produced by Viñas DeLuxe herself and Tarsier Records is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

“I found this track very empowering dahil kahit ano man ang aking shape at itsura, if you feel sexy, magiging sexy ka because no matter how I look, if I feel sexy, I will be sexy. It’s all about confidence. Gusto kong impart sa mga nakakarining na may lalim yung song na ito,” Viñas DeLuxe said in a statement.

Last month, she was introduced as the newest addition to the Tarsier Record family.

Viñas DeLuxe was one of the contestants of the debut season of "Drag Race Philippines," where she placed 7th overall in the competition.

Aside from being drag queen and a recording artist, she is also set to star in upcoming series "Drag You & Me"

