'Drag Race PH' star Viñas DeLuxe joins Tarsier Records

Photo from Viñas DeLuxe's Instagram account

MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 contestant Viñas DeLuxe is the newest addition to the Tarsier Records family.

"Our Drag Pop Misis is here! The newest addition to the Tarsier fam, (Viñas DeLuxe)! #DragPopMisis #TarsierFam2023," the record company said in a tweet.

Viñas thanked Tarsier Records for their trust and said: "Omg! Its official! Yes magkakakanta na po ako! Ang inyong #DragPopMisis! Salamat po @tarsierrecords!"

Fellow "Drag Race PH" contestant Marina Summers earlier joined the record label and released "Divine," and joined the 2023 Christmas Station ID of ABS-CBN.

Viñas is one of the contestants of the debut season of "Drag Race Philippines" with one win under her belt for the design challenge. She placed 7th overall in the competition.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

