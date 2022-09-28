Viñas Deluxe confirms injury from 'Drag Race PH' challenge

Photos from Viñas Deluxe's Instagram account.

MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 contestant Viñas Deluxe has confirmed that she sustained an injury before being eliminated from the competition series.

In the seventh episode of the show, Viñas explained that she's been in pain after an incident when they were getting materials for the challenge. In a clip, it was seen that she bumped into one of the carts for the challenge.

"I just want to have fun and ngayon po I think po ngayon po nag-enjoy po ako sa lahat ng ginawa ko tonight kahit may konting hindrance kasi hindi po makalakad nang maayos," she said.

"Nadapa po ako habang nagkukuhaan ng materials ta's tumama ‘yung paa ko sa (cart). Mamaya ie-x-ray po ako."

Viñas, along with Eva Le Queen, landed at the bottom and performed a lip-sync to "Born Naked" by RuPaul. Viñas was evidently in pain and found it hard to move and Eva got to stay for another week in the competition.

In an Instagram post, Viñas showed an x-ray of her foot, confirming that she sustained an injury.

"Hanggang sa huli gusto kong lumaban kahit alam kong mahirap. Nagpakalasing talaga ako para mawala 'yung sakit at makalakad man lang sa runway," Vinas said in the caption.

'Di ko napansin nasobrahan na pala dagdag mo pa ang stress at lungkot. Pasensya na mga sis! Salamat sa pagintindi," she added.

The show's production has yet to issue a statement on Viñas' condition, as of writing.

“Drag Race Philippines” airs new episodes Wednesday on Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes air on Fridays.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: