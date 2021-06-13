Cancer warrior inspires, gets golden buzzer in 'America's Got Talent'

America's Got Talent contestant Jane Marczweski reacts after receiving a golden buzzer. @_nightbirde/Instagram

She was given a 2 percent chance to live, but for cancer warrior Jane Marczweski, anything beyond zero percent is more than enough for her to continue following her dreams.

The 30-year-old singer, who also goes by the name Nightbirde as a performer, was all smiles when she entered the "America's Got Talent" (AGT) stage, not hinting at any signs of her health condition until AGT judge Howie Mandel asked her what she does for a living. Nightbirde then shared that she has been battling cancer. Judge Simon Cowell also asked how she was doing, to which Nightbirde answered, "Last time I checked, I had cancer in my lungs, and my spine, and my liver."

Despite her illness, Nightbirde remains optimistic about life. "It's important that everyone knows I'm so much more than the bad things that happen to me," Nightbirde said.

For her audition, Nightbirde performed her original song entitled "It's Okay," which is about "the story of the last year of my life." AGT judges lauded Nightbirde for her authentic and emotional performance. She then told the judges, "You can't wait until life isn't hard anymore before you decide to be happy."

Cowell was most especially moved by the song, giving Nightbirde the golden buzzer, which means she would automatically move to the final round of the talent competition.

Nightbirde did not only earn the coveted golden buzzer, but she also won the hearts of many with her inspiring story. In the backstage footage, Nightbirde revealed that she has been given 2 percent survival because of her illness.

"I have a 2% chance of survival, but 2% is not zero percent. 2 percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is," Nightbirde said.

In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, where it's easy to lose faith amid all the lost lives and livelihood many have been experiencing, Nightbirde personified hope. "You are the voice we all need to hear this year," as AGT host Terry Crews said.

As of writing, Nightbirde's AGT audition had been viewed over 16 million times on YouTube. Her original song also hit no. 1 on iTunes last June 10.

Watch her full performance here:

