WATCH: 10-year-old Pinoy's 'incredible audition' on 'America's Got Talent'

A 10-year-old Filipino boy received a standing ovation from all four judges after his “incredible audition” on “America’s Got Talent.”

Now back for its 16th season, the talent competition featured on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) the performances of its latest batch of auditionees, including Peter Rosalita.

In a short interview with judge Sofia Vergara before he blew them away with his talent, Rosalita shared that he was born in Abu Dhabi but is proudly Filipino.

For his audition piece, Rosalita effortlessly showcased his stellar pipes while singing Celine Dion’s “All By Myself” leaving Vergara and her fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell astounded.

“You’re so adorable. I think you got surprised when you heard your own voice. We were so nervous too but we loved you,” Vergara said.

“I think you’re incredible. What I want to know is what do your neighbors say when you rehearse these types of songs? It’s so high that you think like a glass would explode. Mariah, better watch out,” Klum added.

As for Mandel, he said: “You are amazing. You are so cute even when you talk to us. I predict you’re gonna go far in this competition.”

Meanwhile, Cowell said Rosalita had an “incredible audition.”

“There were parts during that audition which literally gave me goosebumps. You have an amazing voice, an amazing personality, an amazing energy. Everyone is gonna fall in love with you after this audition,” he said.

Receiving four "yeses" from the judges, Rosalita will advance to the next round of the competition.

“America's Got Talent” airs every Tuesday night (Wednesday in Manila) on NBC.