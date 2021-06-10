‘It was overwhelming’: 10-year-old Pinoy recalls successful ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition

MANILA—Peter Rosalita, the 10-year-old Filipino singer who got a standing ovation from judges of “America’s Got Talent,” recalled his audition experience as “overwhelming.”

Rosalita’s audition, where he performed Celine Dion’s “All By Myself,” was shown in the first episode of the talent search’s 16th season early this month.

His soaring rendition got four “yes” votes, with Simon Cowell saying, “Every one is going to fall in love with you after this audition.”

“I am so happy. I was watching other ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestants on YouTube before and now I’m watching myself,” Rosalita told Abu Dhabi’s The National.

Rosalita, a Filipino citizen, was born and currently resides in the United Arab Emirates with his aunt and guardian, Mary Jane Villegas (who is seen in the audition video), and his parents, Ruel, a chef, and his mother, Vilma, a cashier.

“It was so amazing and overwhelming meeting all the judges. I had only a few minutes with them as there are a lot of other contestants,” he said.

Rosalita’s family had sent his audition tape to “America’s Got Talent,” when they saw him obsessively watching videos from the program on YouTube.

“You need to send your audition video on their online audition site and if you are chosen you will follow their process,” he said.

Rosalita’s actual audition took place in April. His trip to California, where he and Villegas stayed for 10 days, was paid for entirely by “America’s Got Talent.”

Rosalita, who is currently back in Abu Dhabi, was tight-lipped on his status in the competition, which continues to air auditions.