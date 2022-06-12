Home  >  Entertainment

James Reid, Nadine Lustre attend fashion ball with friends

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2022 01:12 AM

James Reid and Nadine Lustre on Sunday surprised their fans when they were spotted attending a fashion ball with their friends.

Reid and Lustre, who were formerly reel and real partners, attended the MEGA Ball 2022 with their friends.

The two broke up in 2020, but they have continued working together.

In an interview back in March, Lustre said she refuses to be in a love team anymore.

Lustre is now openly dating French-Filipino businessman Christophe Barious.

Reid, on the other hand, said he is still single.

