James Reid, Nadine Lustre attend fashion ball with friends

James Reid and Nadine Lustre on Sunday surprised their fans when they were spotted attending a fashion ball with their friends.

Reid and Lustre, who were formerly reel and real partners, attended the MEGA Ball 2022 with their friends.

Our #JaDine hearts! James Reid and Nadine Lustre caught on cam at #TheMEGABall!



The two broke up in 2020, but they have continued working together.

In an interview back in March, Lustre said she refuses to be in a love team anymore.

Lustre is now openly dating French-Filipino businessman Christophe Barious.

Reid, on the other hand, said he is still single.