Amid rumors, James Reid clarifies he’s single

Actor-singer James Reid. Instagram: @james

MANILA — Amid speculation and rumors surrounding his personal life, James Reid has clarified he remains single.

The actor-singer was asked about his status on the sidelines of the recent Gold House Gala in Los Angeles.

Answering whether he is single or dating anyone, Reid said, “Oh, we’re single, yes.”

He went on to explain that being unattached romantically has been a conscious decision, in light of his career movements, including establishing a presence in the US.

“I’m not really interested right now,” Reid told Chris Trondsen of Pacific Rim Video Press. “I’ve been trying to stay single for as long as possible just because there’s a lot that I’m trying to do right now.”

Reid, 29, has made steps to expand his music career overseas. Notably, he was featured this week in a “Press Play At Home” episode across Grammy’s online platforms.

“I got out of a four-year relationship so, you know, I’m just trying to do me, be happy being me for a while,” he added.

Reid’s last known relationship was with actress-singer Nadine Lustre. They announced their breakup in January 2020.

Lustre is now openly dating French-Filipino businessman Christophe Barious.