Official debut: BINI is ‘Born To Win’ in launching MV

BINI is composed of Jhoanna, Colet, Aiah, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena.

MANILA — BINI, the fast-rising 8-member P-pop girl group, has finally made its official debut, after two years in training under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy (SHA) and half a year as a rookie act.

Composed of Jhoanna, Colet, Aiah, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena, BINI was launched through a two-part livestream event, which concluded Friday with the release of their music video for “Born To Win,” their debut single.

In “The Showcase,” the second part of the launch special, the girls performed the pop track live, and also interacted with fans, dubbed “Bloom,” virtually.

Never-before-seen footage of BINI’s rigorous trainee program under SHA, the ABS-CBN group grooming pop performers for international stardom, was also shown.

The members of BINI were previously introduced individually in “The Runway,” the first part which streamed on June 4 where they wore original creations by renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran.

BINI has been described by SHA as the “embodiment of the modern Filipina: sweet, fierce, independent, and informed.”

Members of BINI wear creations by renowned Filipino designer Francis Libiran. Courtesy of Metro.Style

BINI was originally scheduled to debut in February, but that plan was delayed due to the surge of cases of COVID-19 at the time.

They released their pre-debut single “Da Coconut Nut,” a dance pop revival of the classic OPM tune, in November 2020, marking their first wide introduction to the public.

The girls got officially signed as artists of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic and Star Music in December 2020, alongside their sibling act, the 5-member boy group BGYO.

