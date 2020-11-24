‘Polish and potential’: P-pop group BINI wows with 1st live performance, goes viral

BINI performs its pre-debut single ‘Da Coconut Nut’ on ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Ahead of their official debut, the P-pop girl group BINI is making a splash online with their first live performance going viral, drawing a flood of comments praising their stage presence and synchronization.

BINI, comprised of eight girls who train under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, performed their pre-debut single “Da Coconut Nut” on “It’s Showtime” last Saturday.

Since then, the number’s official upload on Facebook has fetched 2 million views, and that’s aside from a Twitter fan upload which has drawn nearly a million views.

The Facebook video, uploaded on the official “It’s Showtime” page, has drawn more nearly 80,000 reactions and some 6,000 comments, with many expressing surprise with the group’s polish and potential.

“I enjoyed watching them,” wrote user Heisen Berg. “First time I saw a very cohesive Filipino girl group. Walang nananapaw, almost the same physique, cute girls, synchronized dance moves! I hope Filipinos give them a chance!”

Another comment, from John Oliver Mimay, read: “Am not a fan but I simply like the performance. From the music style to the choreography and very pleasing presence. These Pinays are raising the standards and deserve my [stars].”

A new fan, Zin Francis Alcasid, noted that the group is presented as identifiably Filipino. Aside from the pre-debut single being an electro-pop revival of an iconic OPM tune, the “sound and phrasing is also very Pinoy,” he said.

LOOK AT THE MATERIAL!!!! STAN BINI I THINK COCONUT NUT SOTY https://t.co/VBrDGPQ8Nf pic.twitter.com/OJnSgCZEto — joem 🥥 #DaCoconutNutSOTY (@binunjing) November 22, 2020

A growing community of fans — some, since the girls’ trainee days — was also apparent on Twitter, where users exchanged links of their favorite TikTok videos and other pre-debut performances from BINI.

Notably, on YouTube, fan-made videos providing graphics for the line distribution and lyrics of “Da Coconut Nut” — inspired by K-pop fandom culture — already had thousands of views, just two weeks after the single was released.

BINI is composed of Aiah (19), Colet (18), Maloi (18), Gwen (17), Stacey (17), Mikha (16), Jhoanna (16), and Sheena (16) — described by Star Hunt Academy as the “embodiment of the modern Filipina: sweet, fierce, independent, and informed.”

BINI was trained by voice coaches Kitchy Molina and Anna Graham, choreographer Mickey Perz, and South Korea’s MU Doctor.

The Korean training group helped launch the idol careers the likes of Mino (WINNER), Hye-bin (Momoland), Hyojung (Oh My Girl), I.M (Monsta X), Changbin (Stray Kids), and Kim Sohee (Produce 101).

Star Hunt Academy narrowed down 250 hopefuls to eight trainees to form BINI. ABS-CBN

BINI’s version of “Da Coconut Nut” — originally by Smokey Mountain and written by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab — was a collaboration with MU Doctor and Korean musical producer VO3E.

Its choreography had input from Korean dance coaches Moon Yeon Joo and Kwan Seong Chan, who have worked with big names such as BTS, Twice, Red Velvet, and Seventeen.

Nearing their official debut, BINI is set to release both original songs and classic revivals as its singles, according to Star Hunt head Laurenti Dyogi.

