Meet the new faces of Star Magic — and P-pop

SHA Boys consists of (from left) Mikki, Akira, Nate, JL, and Gelo. The group, now part of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, will officially debut in January 2021. ABS-CBN

MANILA — They’re ready for their debut.

After nearly two years of rigorous training under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, the upcoming P-pop groups BINI and SHA Boys now count themselves as the new faces Star Magic, the network’s talent agency.

On Friday, the two groups joined eight current Star Magic artists at the “Star Magic Shines On” event, where they respectively signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN.

BINI — composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena — recently released their pre-debut single “Da Coconut Nut,” with their live performance of the OPM revival going viral.

Star Magic welcomes BINI and Star Hunt Academy Boys to its roster. ABS-CBN's latest bets for P-pop stardom signed their contracts Friday with the Kapamilya talent agency. SHA Boys will debut in January 2021, while BINI will debut in February. #StarMagicShinesOn @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/1eZuHmyHJm — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) December 4, 2020

Consisting of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate, SHA Boys meanwhile have been performing regularly on “ASAP Natin ‘To” since the start of November.

While their respective performances are already drawing praise, both groups have actually yet to officially debut. That’s happening in January for SHA Boys, and February for BINI.

“We are thankful dahil sobrang init ng pagtanggap,” BINI’s Jhoanna said of her group becoming part of Star Magic. “Pinag-uuspan nga namin kanina, ‘Girls, may panibago na naman tayong family!’”

BINI is composed of (from left) Jhoanna, Aiah, Gwen, Colet, Maloi, Mikha, Sheena, and Stacey. The girl group, now a part of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic, will officially debut in February 2021. ABS-CBN

Having spent seven months of the coronavirus lockdown under one roof, which became an opportune time for them to further train, BINI believes their sacrifice and hard work are finally paying off.

“Mahirap at first, dahil malayo sa family. Sacrifice po siya,” Maloi said of Star Hunt Academy’s setup.

“Pero, inisip namin ‘yung brighter side, na ‘pag magsama-sama po kami, mas makakapag-train po kami, and ‘yung bond namin mas magiging strong. May purpose po lahat ng bagay.”

Ahead of their launch, BINI and SHA Boys have seen an ever-growing fanbase, from the dozens who would closely follow their trainee days, to thousands who would now help make them trend on social media.

SHA Boys’ Nate observed as much, saying their reach seems to be “accelerating so fast.”

“In the beginning, we only had a few fans, and now they’re multiplying,” he added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

His groupmate Aki credited their supporters as a source of motivation, when asked for their reaction to SHA Boys fast becoming a recognizable name in P-pop.

“Nakakataba po ng puso. Hindi pa kami officially launched as a group, pero nakikilala na kami ng mga tao,” he said.

“Sobrang laki ng pasasalamat namin sa supporters, kasi sila ang dahilan kung bakit kami namo-motivate, at saka mas nag-iigi kami sa mga trabaho namin.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC