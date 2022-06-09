BINI is composed of (from left) Gwen, Colet, Stacey, Mikha, Aiah, Jhoanna, Maloi, and Sheena. Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — BINI, the 8-member P-pop act dubbed the “nation’s girl group,” is marking its anniversary week with a milestone: a feature on the website of the iconic US magazine Rolling Stone.

BINI was listed among 10 “International Artists on the Horizon” as part of Spotify’s 2022 RADAR program, as seen in a Rolling Stone story on Thursday.

Rolling Stone described the Star Magic group — composed of Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena — as having a “loud, vibrant, sugar-coated vibe that is only second to their commanding, ear-grabbing style.”

“Just look at the visuals for ‘Pit A Pat’: fluff, frills, and candy-colored dresses at a sunny amusement park,” the article read, referring to BINI’s recently released single.

“Fitting, as ‘Pit a Pat’ itself is a summer anthem brimming with attitude and optimism that sees the group confidently singing about empowerment, respect, and ambition. They’re here, and they won’t let you forget it.”

The rest of the artists featured in the Rolling Stone list are the UK’s Wet Leg, Nigeria’s Ayra Starr, Spain’s Quevedo, Sweden’s Natali Noor and Augustine, USA’s Zach Bryan, Japan’s tonun, Mexico’s Ingratax, and India’s Parekh & Singh.

BINI’s Rolling Stone appearance coincides with the group’s first anniversary, which has so far been marked with the release of the music video of its viral hit “Na Na Na,” and a virtual meet with loyal fans dubbed Bloom.

A “BINIversary” is also scheduled at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong on June 11, Saturday.

The “Golden Arrow” hitmaker meanwhile continues to release episodes of “The BINI Roadtrip Adventures,” in partnership with the Department of Tourism.

