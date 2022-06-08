It’s finally here: BINI’s MV for TikTok hit ‘Na Na Na’

BINI members (from left) Stacey, Mikha, Colet, Sheena, Jhoanna, Maloi, Aiah, and Gwen appear in the music video of ‘Na Na Na.’ YouTube: BINI Official

MANILA — It’s finally here, Bloom!

A year after being launched, BINI has at last released the music video of “Na Na Na,” a fan-favorite track which became a viral hit on TikTok, coinciding with the P-pop act’s anniversary week.

Reflecting song’s youthful beat, the school-themed music video sees Stacey, Mikha, Colet, Sheena, Jhoanna, Maloi, Aiah, and Gwen as students whose personalities are shown in their outfits.

It also features an appearance from Dale Montaniel, a BINI fan who clinched the part after emerging as the top MVMO campaigner on Kumu.

Composed by Nica del Rosario and Jumbo de Belen, “Na Na Na” is one of eight original songs from BINI’s debut album “Born To Win,” aside from four foreign-language versions of the title record.

Over the year since its original release — and despite not being an official single in that span of time — “Na Na Na” became one of BINI’s most popular songs on social media.

On Spotify, for instance, “Na Na Na” is only second to “Born To Win” as BINI’s most streamed track, surpassing earlier singles “Golden Arrow” and “Da Coconut Nut,” as of writing.

On TikTok, the song has taken a life of its own, thanks to Bloom member Chonk — also an MVMO campaigner — whose video that includes the chorus, matched with his own dance steps, spawned the “Na Na Na” dance challenge.

In February, when BINI released a performance video of “Na Na Na” — which focuses on choreography as opposed to a full-production music video — the song reached the worldwide trends on Twitter.

While “Na Na Na’s” music video premiere coincides with BINI’s anniversary week, the “nation’s girl group” is poised for more surprises as they officially celebrate the milestone with a fan gathering, dubbed “BINIversary,” on Saturday at SM Megamall.

