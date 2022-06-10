LOOK: BINI featured on Times Square NY billboard

It’s an anniversary week full of firsts for BINI, the 8-member P-pop act now dubbed the “nation’s girl group.”

The “Na Na Na” hitmaker marked another milestone Friday, with its appearance on the iconic Times Tower billboard in New York City’s Time Square.

BINI was shown on the massive digital billboard as one of Spotify’s “new artists on the horizon,” under the music streaming platform’s RADAR program.

The Times Square feature coincides with BINI’s first year since being launched, and follows the act’s inclusion in a Rolling Stone list of international Spotify RADAR artists.

Aside from BINI’s international splash, the group’s anniversary has so far been marked with the release of the long-awaited music video of “Na Na Na,” and a virtual meet with loyal fans dubbed Bloom.

A “BINIversary” celebration with fans is also scheduled at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong on June 11, Saturday.

The “Golden Arrow” hitmaker meanwhile continues to release episodes of “The BINI Roadtrip Adventures,” in partnership with the Department of Tourism.

