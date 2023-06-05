MANILA -- The music video for "Rampa," the comeback single of superstar comedian Vice Ganda, has been released over the weekend.

The more than three-minute video directed by Kerbs Balagtas has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Featured in the music video are Samantha Bernardo, Jackie Gonzaga, MC, Lassy, and SLAY Model Search Asia 2023 runners-up Abby Eclanir and Sauce Chulalakkul.

Arranged by Justin Catalan and Jonathan Manalo, "Rampa" was produced by Rox Santos under Star Pop.

Prior to the release of music video, Vice performed "Rampa" during the Bb. Pilipinas coronation night on May 28 at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Quick fact: I wrote that song for Binibining Pilipinas. I was thinking of Binibining Pilipinas when I wrote that song. Now, I am just so happy na nandito na ako, finally performing that song sa swimsuit competition,” Vice said at the time.

Last Friday, Vice returned to Big Dome for his sold-out"Memejesty" concert.

Although known primarily for his box-office hits and as one of the main hosts of "It's Showtime," Vice Ganda has also recorded several hit songs such "Karakaraka," "Boom Panes," and "Push Mo Yan Teh!"

