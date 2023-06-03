WATCH: Vice Ganda shines in elaborate Araneta concert

Photo from Danilo Factor/Araneta Coliseum's Facebook page

MANILA – Once again, Kapamilya star Vice Ganda owned the Big Dome in style.

On Friday night, Vice treated her fans to another spectacular show at the Araneta Coliseum during the grand and elaborate “Your Memejesty Queen VG” concert.

The unkabogable superstart marked her return to the Coliseum since “The Songbird and the Song Horse” with Regine Velasquez in 2019.

“Thank you so much sa lahat ng madlang pipol na sumugod at pinasabog ang Araneta Coliseum kahapon,” Vice said during “It’s Showtime!”.

“Last night was a big moment for me, last night was a milestone for me,” she added. “Ang swerte ko na naka-10 concert na ako sa Araneta.”

As expected, Vice did not disappoint in her wardrobes which became a show in itself with its intricacy and opulence.

Joining the soldout concert was Jackie Gonzaga, who also entertained the crowd with her impressive dance performance.

Vice’s close friend and fellow “It’s Showtime!” host Anne Curtis also joined the fun at the Big Dome.

Meanwhile, Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre was also one of the guests of the show where she sang her hit song “Dito Ka Lang.”

Aside from the concert, Vice’s “Everybody, Sing!” is set for the third installation beginning Saturday, June 3.

RELATED VIDEO