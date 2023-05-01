Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Comedy superstar Vice Ganda launched his comeback single "Rampa" on "It's Showtime" on Monday.

The dance track is now available on all digital streaming platforms, while its lyrics video was uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

"Thank you Jonathan Manalo. I co-wrote this song with him kaya maraming, maraming salamat," Vice said. "Sa Star Music, sa Star Pop, thank you very much. Kay Rox Santos, maraming, maraming salamat sa kanilang lahat."

Arranged by Justin Catalan and Manalo, "Rampa" was produced by Rox Santos under Star Pop.

Although known primarily for his box-office hits and as one of the main hosts of "It's Showtime," Ganda has also recorded several hit songs such "Karakaraka," "Boom Panes," and "Push Mo Yan Teh!"

His last single "Look at Me Now" was released in May last year.

He also performed the song "Kapit Lang" from his movie "Partners in Crime," along with Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz. It was first heard and performed by Corpuz, Jugueta, and Vice Ganda in the 2015 Magpasikat of "It's Showtime."

