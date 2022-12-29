Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The song "Kapit Lang from "Partners in Crime" has been released, with its lyric video now available on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN Star Music.

The song was performed by Jugs Jugueta, Teddy Corpuz, and Vice Ganda, the lead star of the Star Cinema comedy film "Partners in Crime" with actress Ivana Alawi.

"Kapit Lang" was written by Corpuz and DJ M.O.D. and arranged by Jun Tamayo. It was produced by DJ MOD.

It was first heard and performed by Corpuz, Jugueta, and Vice Ganda in the 2015 Magpasikat of "It's Showtime."

