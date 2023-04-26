Vice Ganda to release comeback single 'Rampa'

MANILA -- Comedy superstar Vice Ganda is set to release his comeback single "Rampa," music label Star Pop announced on Tuesday.

The single will be available on music streaming platforms on Monday, May 1.

"She is back," Star Pop teased.

To pre-save the upcoming release, fans may visit here.

Although known primarily for his box-office hits and as one of the main hosts of "It's Showtime," Vice Ganda has also recorded several hit songs such "Karakaraka," "Boom Panes," and "Push Mo Yan Teh!"

His last single "Look at Me Now" was released in May last year.

He also performed the song "Kapit Lang" from his movie "Partners in Crime," along with Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz. It was first heard and performed by Corpuz, Jugueta, and Vice Ganda in the 2015 Magpasikat of "It's Showtime."

