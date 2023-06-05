MANILA -- Actor-director John Prats expressed his gratitude to South Korean pop singer Minzy after he directed her Manila concert on June 4 at the New Frontier Theater.

In his Instagram posts on Monday morning, Prats uploaded highlights from Minzy's show, which is part of her “Glee” Asian tour.

"Thank you @_minzy_mz for the trust! Congratulations!" Prats wrote in one of his posts.

In 2020, Minzy launched her career in the Philippines through Viva Artists Agency, Open Door Artists and South Korea’s MZ Entertainment.

Minzy also performed at the opening of the Season 81 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

Minzy made her debut as a member of the group 2NE1, along with Sandara Park, CL, and Park Bom, back in 2009. The group disbanded in 2016.

Known for hits like "Fire" and "I Am The Best," 2NE1 is recognized for pioneering the "girl crush" concept in K-pop, which broke the stereotypical "cute" and "sexy" image of most female artists in South Korea at the time.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.