Jisoo of Blackpink. Photo from sooyaaa__/Instagram

Blackpink member Jisoo will be missing her group's concerts this weekend in Japan as she contracted COVID-19, her agency announced late Thursday.

In a statement published on fan community app Weverse, YG Entertainment said the 28-year-old singer tested positive for the coronavirus on June 1.

"Jisoo took a self-test on May 30 after showing mild cold symptoms. She initially tested negative but ultimately tested positive on June 1st," YG said.

With this development, Jisoo will be unable to join the Blackpink's "Born Pink" concerts in Osaka, Japan this June 3 and 4. But YG said the shows will be held as planned with the remaining members Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

"Jisoo was determined to perform, wanting to keep her promise with Blackpink fans who have been waiting for a long time, but decided not to participate in the concert for the artist's health and safety of all," the company said.

Blackpink visited the Philippines last March for its "Born Pink" tour, playing before thousands of fans for two nights at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Launched in 2016, Blackpink is considered one of the biggest and most influential girl groups in the world. Some of their hits include "Pink Venom," "How You Like That," and "DDU-DU DDU-DU."

