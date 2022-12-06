Blackpink is TIME's 2022 entertainer of the year

The South Korean girl group Blackpink has been hailed as TIME magazine‘s 2022 Entertainer of the Year.

In a teaser post on Instagram on Tuesday, TIME said Blackpink “has managed to become the biggest girl group in the world precisely by allowing its members to be solo stars in their own right.”

“The group may be bigger than the sum of its parts, but each of its parts is bigger than most other pop groups’ combined efforts,” it added.

TIME said that as the culture becomes more stratified, Blackpink has managed to succeed by demanding everyone’s attention everywhere, that is “not just in our headphones, but also in fashion and on screen.”

Blackpink earlier released its sophomore album “Born Pink” as well as a music video for the track “Shut Down.”

Fronting the eight-track record, “Shut Down” introduces a new take on the group’s signature hip-hop sound by sampling the classical “La Campanella” by Paganini. The lyrics and music video heavily referenced their past songs.

Blackpink is expected to perform the new songs in a world tour which kicked off last month. The "Born Pink” tour will have stops in at least 25 cities across four continents. The Manila leg will be on March 25, 2023.

Composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, Blackpink debuted in 2016 under top K-pop label YG Entertainment.

Their hits include “Boombayah,” “As if It’s Your Last,” “DDU DU DDU DU,” and “How You Like That.”

