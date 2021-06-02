Kyle Echarri to drop new album in time for 18th birthday

MANILA – Kyle Echarri is set to drop a new album just in time for his 18th birthday.

On Instagram, Echarri revealed that he’s been looking forward to this album release which will feature new songs and new collaborations.

“Finally! Just in time for my 18th, IT'S COMING,” he said of his new album titled “New Views” which will come out on June 18 on different digital streaming platforms.

“I'll be singing some of my songs from the album during my digital birthday fan con on June 20! For now, make sure to follow me on Spotify to stay updated with my newest music releases,” he said.

Aside from his new album, Echarri will also celebrate his 18th birthday with a digital concert.

Kyle Digital Birthday Fan Con will happen on June 20 at 7 p.m. on his Kumu channel and it will also mark his sixth year in the entertainment industry.

"As my way of saying thank you for being a big part of my journey, six years in the industry, I am holding this virtual concert for everyone. And as I turn 18, celebrate with me and allow me to serenade you with songs from my upcoming album. I am excited to share this milestone with all of you," Echarri wrote.

Best known for the hit daytime series "Kadenang Ginto," Echarri started his showbiz career as a contestant on the second season of “The Voice Kids” in 2015, where he finished in the Top 6.

Currently, Echarri is one of the stars of the ABS-CBN series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" with his fellow Gold Squad stars Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin and his onscreen partner, Francine Diaz.

The four youngsters are also set to star in anthology series “Click, Like, Share.”