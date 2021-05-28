Kyle Echarri to celebrate 18th birthday with digital concert

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Kyle Echarri will celebrate his 18th birthday with a digital concert.

Kyle Digital Birthday Fan Con, will happen on June 20 at 7 p.m. on his Kumu channel, is Echarri's birthday treat for his fans as he also marks his sixth year in the entertainment industry.

"As my way of saying thank you for being a big part of my journey, six years in the industry, I am holding this virtual concert for everyone. And as I turn 18, celebrate with me and allow me to serenade you with songs from my upcoming album. I am excited to share this milestone with all of you," Echarri wrote.

Best known for the hit daytime series "Kadenang Ginto," Echarri started his showbiz career as a contestant on the second season of “The Voice Kids” in 2015, where he finished in the Top 6.

Currently, Echarri is one of the stars of the ABS-CBN series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" with his fellow Gold Squad stars Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin and his onscreen partner, Francine Diaz.

The four youngsters are also set to star in anthology series “Click, Like, Share.”

