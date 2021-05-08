KyCine, SethDrea to star in surreal new series ‘Click, Like, Share’

The first episode of “Click, Like, Share” premieres on June 5.

Young stars Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, Seth Fedelin, and Andrea Brillantes are set to lead in yet another show -- this time in surreal anthology series “Click, Like, Share.”

The new series will explore the dangerous consequences of irresponsible social media use through a unique way of storytelling.

Premiering on June 5, the digital series will underscore the role social media plays in people’s lives, especially teenagers, and how it can harm users, especially when bashing, cyber-bullying and online harassment are involved.

The pilot episode titled “Reroute” will focus on Brennan’s (Echarri) addiction to social media and how his life makes a turn for the worse when an app falls in love with him and attempts to control his life.

Meanwhile, in “Cancelledt,” Karen (Diaz) gets caught off guard when her seemingly perfect online life unexpectedly becomes reality.

Fedelin will star in the third episode “Trending” where his character “Cocoy” manipulates the truth about a viral story that makes him famous, only for his deeds to come back and haunt him.

Brillantes will also face the consequences of her actions as Beth in “Poser,” where a face-morphing app produces a clone that takes over her life.

“Click, Like, Share” will meanwhile feature The Squad Plus members Danica Ontengco and Renshi de Guzman. Jimuel Pacquiao and Nio Tria will also be making their acting debut with the series.

Each episode will be released every Saturday at 6PM on KTX.ph and iWantTFC, and will soon be available on TFC IPTV and Upstream.

The four young actors also top billed the inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" which can be accessed through eight platforms: Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

