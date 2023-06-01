Home  >  Entertainment

Live viewing of BTS Suga's concert to be held in SM cinemas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 01 2023 01:12 PM

BTS member Suga during his 'Suga Agust D Tour.' Photo: Twitter/@bts_bighit
BTS member Suga during his 'Suga Agust D Tour.' Photo: Twitter/@bts_bighit

Filipino ARMYs now have the chance to watch BTS member Suga's concert tour, which will be streamed live in local cinemas.

SM Cinema said Thursday it would hold a live viewing of the Japan stop of the 30-year-old K-pop star's "Suga Agust D Tour" on June 3.

In a press release, SM Cinema said the show would streamed in the following branches:

  • SM Cinema Bacoor
  • SM Cinema City Cebu
  • SM Cinema Clark
  • SM Cinema Dasmariñas
  • SM Cinema Davao
  • SM Cinema Fairview
  • SM Cinema Megamall
  • SM Cinema Mall of Asia
  • SM Cinema North Edsa
  • SM Cinema Santa Rosa

Tickets can be purchased on SM Cinema's website or app.

Suga kicked off his tour in April, starting with a United States leg. Meanwhile, the Asian leg — which runs from late May to June — includes stops in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea.

The tour is in support of Suga's debut album "D-Day," released in April.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  K-content   K-pop   Suga   Agust D   Suga Agust D Tour   SM Cinema  