BTS member Suga during his 'Suga Agust D Tour.' Photo: Twitter/@bts_bighit

Filipino ARMYs now have the chance to watch BTS member Suga's concert tour, which will be streamed live in local cinemas.

SM Cinema said Thursday it would hold a live viewing of the Japan stop of the 30-year-old K-pop star's "Suga Agust D Tour" on June 3.

In a press release, SM Cinema said the show would streamed in the following branches:

SM Cinema Bacoor

SM Cinema City Cebu

SM Cinema Clark

SM Cinema Dasmariñas

SM Cinema Davao

SM Cinema Fairview

SM Cinema Megamall

SM Cinema Mall of Asia

SM Cinema North Edsa

SM Cinema Santa Rosa

Tickets can be purchased on SM Cinema's website or app.

Suga kicked off his tour in April, starting with a United States leg. Meanwhile, the Asian leg — which runs from late May to June — includes stops in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea.

The tour is in support of Suga's debut album "D-Day," released in April.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO