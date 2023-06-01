Filipino ARMYs now have the chance to watch BTS member Suga's concert tour, which will be streamed live in local cinemas.
SM Cinema said Thursday it would hold a live viewing of the Japan stop of the 30-year-old K-pop star's "Suga Agust D Tour" on June 3.
In a press release, SM Cinema said the show would streamed in the following branches:
- SM Cinema Bacoor
- SM Cinema City Cebu
- SM Cinema Clark
- SM Cinema Dasmariñas
- SM Cinema Davao
- SM Cinema Fairview
- SM Cinema Megamall
- SM Cinema Mall of Asia
- SM Cinema North Edsa
- SM Cinema Santa Rosa
Tickets can be purchased on SM Cinema's website or app.
Suga kicked off his tour in April, starting with a United States leg. Meanwhile, the Asian leg — which runs from late May to June — includes stops in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea.
The tour is in support of Suga's debut album "D-Day," released in April.
