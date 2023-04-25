Still from the music video of BTS member Suga's song 'Amygdala,' off his recent solo album 'D-Day.' Screenshot from Hybe Labels' YouTube channel

Suga of the K-pop sensation BTS showed a vulnerable side of himself through the music video for "Amygdala," a song off his newly-released solo album.

BTS' management, Hybe Labels, unveiled late Monday the video for "Amygdala," which comes with a warning before it could be played since it tackles sensitive topics such as self-harm.

In a recent interview with fellow K-pop singer IU, the 30-year-old rapper said "Amygdala" is one of the songs from his new album "D-Day" that he cherishes and loves the most.

The song takes its title from the part of the brain responsible for emotions.

"It was a song where I accessed my unconscious mind to see why this person called Min Yoon-gi exists until now," Suga said, mentioning his birth name.

"This was a song that sorted my thoughts out," he added.

"Amygdala" is the third song off "D-Day," which dropped last Friday, to get a music video, following the pre-release track "People Pt.2" and lead single "Haegeum."

Following the album's release, Suga is set to kick off his solo concert tour in the United States on April 26.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

Editor’s note: Several groups in the Philippines are dedicated to helping those who may be going through mental health or emotional crises. These free nationwide crisis hotlines are available to listen 24/7: