Liza Soberano hopes to pursue a career in Hollywood

MANILA -- Actress Liza Soberano is hoping to pursue a career in Hollywood, according to her talent manager, veteran entertainment reporter Ogie Diaz.

Diaz opened up about Soberano's career plans in his newest vlog uploaded on Wednesday morning.

"Ang alam ko talaga 'yun nga, iba na ang career na tatahakin ni Liza. May career pa rin siya rito pero gusto niyang magkaroon din ng opportunity sa Hollywood," Diaz said.

"Ang importante ngayon kay Liza ay ang kanyang inner happiness at 'yan naman ay nakikita ko sa kanya na happy siya inside, 'yun ang importante," he added.

Diaz talked about the actress' plans as he answered speculations about her trip in Los Angeles where she was spotted attending the Gold House Gala with actor James Reid.

Diaz stressed Soberano and Reid are just friends and that the actress and Gil are still very much together.

"Ako naniniwala na sila pa rin. Nagkataon lang na may family affair si Quen sa Spain at 'yung kanyang tour doon sila ay mayroon din," Diaz said

"Basta ako naniniwala friends si Liza at si James Reid," Diaz added.

Gil is currently in Spain with his family, while Soberano is in the United States with her brother.